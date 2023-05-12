Cardinals try out 2 veteran punters at rookie minicamp

One position that seems uncertain for the Arizona Cardinals is their punting job. Veteran Andy Lee, the team’s punter for the last six seasons, has not re-signed and the only punter on the roster currently is Nolan Cooney.

The Cardinals opened their rookie minicamp on Friday and only had four tryout players. Two were veteran punters.

Check out who they were.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Matt Haack

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Haack has been a team’s punter since 2017. He played his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins and then played one season each with the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

He has a career punting average of 44.5 yards and net average of 39.9 yards. He had 28 punts downed inside the 20.

Ty Long

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Long did not play in 2022 but was the Los Angeles Chargers’ punter from 2019-2021. He also was their kickoff specialist in 2019-2020.

He has a career 46.5-yard punting average and 38.0-yard net average. He has had 40 punts (26.5%) downed inside the 20.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire