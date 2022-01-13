Cardinals work out trio of WRs

The Arizona Cardinals are preparing for their first-round playoff game on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams. However, they appear to have begun some offseason work as well.

According to Tuesday’s NFL transaction report, the Cardinals had three wide receivers in a for a tryout.

Based on who the players are, it looks more like tryouts to fill the offseason 90-man roster with futures deals for players.

Check out the guys they brought in.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





WR Aaron Jackson

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Jackson went undrafted in 2019 out of Benedictine, Kansas.

He is a 6-3, 200-pound receiver with limited athleticism.

WR Trey Quinn

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Quinn is a 6-0, 200-lb receiver who was drafted in the seventh round in 2018 by the Washington Football Team out of SMU.

He spent two years with Washington and a season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and preseason this year.

In his career, he has 35 receptions for 273 yards and a pair of scores.

He has also returned some punts.

WR Khalil Tate

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tate has had multiple tryouts with the Cardinals already. He was a dual-threat quarterback at the University of Arizona.

Since trying to make it in the NFL, Tate has converted to wide receiver.

At 6-2 and 215 pounds, he offers size. He spent part of last offseason with the Philadelphia Eagles.

1

1