Cardinals trim roster by four players on second cutdown day

The Arizona Cardinals entered Tuesday with 86 players on their offseason roster, although two — guard Justin Pugh and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips — get an exemption to the total on the roster because they are currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

So entering Tuesday, they needed to trim the roster by three players to get to the 80 man limit, plus their roster exemption for international tight end Benhard Seikovits.

They made four moves to cut the roster down.

They released offensive lineman Branden Bowen and defensive lineman David Parry. Bowen will be subject to waivers, while Parry is a vested veteran who becomes a free agent immediately.

Defensive lineman Jack Crawford was placed on injured reserve, which ends his season but he could be released from the reserve with an injury settlement once he is healthy.

They also waived linebacker Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation. If he clears waivers, he will revert to injured reserve.

Final cutdown day is next Tuesday when they must get the roster down to 53 players.

