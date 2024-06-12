Cardinals tried to trade up to pick No. 24 in 2024 draft

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple trades during the 2024 NFL but did not make a deal in the first round. They tried, though.

As shown on the latest edition of Cardinals Flight Plan, which focused on the first round of the draft, general manager Monti Ossenfort was working on a deal that would have moved them up from the 27th overall pick to the 24th.

Ossenfort told owner Michael Bidwill, “We’re talking to Dallas. Dallas is interested in bailing.”

There was an offer on the table where the Cardinals would give up No. 27 and No. 104 (their pick in the fourth round) to the Cowboys for No. 24 and No. 174 (in the fifth round), provided the player they wanted was there.

That deal never happened. The Cowboys ended up trading with the Detroit Lions, getting picks No. 29 and 73 for No. 24 and a 2025 seventh-round pick.

Bidwill noted that “sometimes the best deals are the ones you don’t make,” which Ossenfirt agreed with once they used the 27th pick to select defensive lineman Darius Robinson.

But, assuming Robinson was “the big guy” they wanted, they were willing to move up to get him.

