Cardinals to travel the the fewest miles in division in 2021

Jess Root
·1 min read
With the release of the 2021 NFL schedule, we can see the number of trips the Arizona Cardinals will take. This coming season, the NFC West will play the AFC South and one game against the AFC North. All of those games against the AFC North are on the road, as part of the new 17-game regular season.

Because of those divisions, the NFC West will log a ton of travel miles.

According to ESPN Sports Analytics, three of the four teams in the division are in the top four in the league for miles traveled.

The Cardinals, though, travel the fewest miles of the division.

Here is the graph.

They will travel the seventh-most miles in the NFL, but they are the only team in the NFC West who will travel less than 25,000 miles.

Five of the Cardinals’ eight road games will be in the early time slot, a time when they often struggle.

