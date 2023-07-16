Cardinals training camp roster review: QB David Blough

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

We continue with quarterback David Blough.

2022 season

Blough was a late-season signing after Kyler Murray injured his knee. He started two games at the end of the season. They lost both games and he completed 65.5% of his passes for 402 yards, two touchdowns and two picks.

He previously played for the Detroit Lions and is now 0-7 in seven career NFL starts.

2023 salary and cap number

Blough re-signed this offseason as a free agent. He will make $1.08 million in salary, the league minimum and got a signing bonus of $76,250.

His contract apparently qualifies for cap relief and will only count a little less than $1.02 million against the cap.

Questions and challenges for 2023; roster outlook

Blough’s spot on the roster is far from certain. He is perhaps longshot to make the team.

Kyler Murray is the clear starter. Colt McCoy is expected to start in Murray’s place at the beginning of the season and will be Murray’s main backup upon return.

Is there any room for Blough to improve or have we already seen his ceiling?

The Cardinals drafted QB Clayton Tune in the fifth round. He and Blough are likely battling for the same roster spot.

There is a slight possibility that both could be on the roster with McCoy if Murray begins the season on injured reserve or PUP.

