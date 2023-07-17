Cardinals training camp roster review: QB Clayton Tune

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is quarterback Clayton Tune.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Last year

Tune is a rookie. He was selected by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He famously said he thinks he is the best quarterback of the draft class.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound quarterback played for Houston last season in college.

He completed 67.4% of his passes as a senior in 2022 for 4,074 yards, 40 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 544 yards and five touchdowns.

2023 salary and cap hit

Tune is in the first year of his four-year rookie deal. He will make $750,000 in salary in 2023, the league minimum. He was paid a signing bonus of more than $350,000.

His cap hit this season will be less than $838,000.

Questions and challenges, roster outlook

The questions surrounding Tune are whether he can pick up the offense well enough to earn a roster spot.

Advertisement

Because he was drafted by this new front office and coaching staff, one would suppose he has an inside track to making the roster as the team’s No. 3 quarterback over David Blough and Jeff Driskel, but he will have to show potential in training camp and the preseason.

What would be ideal for Tune is to show enough that he can be the team’s primary backup in 2024 after Colt McCoy is a free agent and perhaps retires.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire