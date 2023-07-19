Cardinals training camp roster review: RB James Conner

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is running back James Conner.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2022 season

Conner got a three-year deal to re-sign with the team. He wasn’t the fantasy king in 2022 that he was in 2021 but he was actually a better running back.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He averaged 4.3 yards per carry, up from 3.7 in 2021, and finished with 1,082 total yards from scrimmage, rushing for 782 yards and catching 46 passes for another 300 yards.

He missed four games with an injury.

2023 salary and cap number

In the second year of his three-year, $21 million deal, he will make $6.25 million in salary this season. His cap hit is more than $9 million.

Questions and challenges for 2023

Conner enters training camp as the only proven running back on the roster. He is the unquestioned starter.

However, the question that one must always ask with him is if he can stay healthy for a full season as the lead back.

Advertisement

Just how much will he be used in the new offensive system?

Roster outlook for 2023

Conner is a roster lock and is a lock to be a starter. All the questions at running back are after considering him.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire