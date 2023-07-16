Cardinals training camp roster review: QB Colt McCoy

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is quarterback Colt McCoy.

2022 season

McCoy was called into action again as a starter last season. After Kyler Murray got hurt, he started three games. He went 1-2.

He completed 68.2% of his passes for 780 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

He suffered a concussion late in the year. Trace McSorley and David Blough finished the year starting games.

2023 salary and cap number

McCoy enters the final year of his contract and will make $3.75 million in salary, the highest of his career. $2.25 million of that salary is fully guaranteed.

He has a $5 million cap number in 2023.

Questions and challenges for 2023

McCoy is slated currently to be the Cardinals’ starting quarterback until Kyler Murray returns from his torn ACL. How well can he play?

More importantly, can he stay healthy until Murray’s return?

How much does he have left at 37 years old?

Roster outlook for 2023

McCoy is a lock for the roster for multiple reasons. One, he has a lot of guaranteed salary. He also is the top quarterback and best on the roster outside of Murray. He is expected to be the primary back quarterback for the third straight year.

