Cardinals training camp roster review: QB Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

We will begin with quarterback Kyler Murray.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2022 season

Murray had a down season in 2022, as did almost the entire Cardinals team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He played in 11 games before suffering a torn ACL.

He completed 66.4% of his passes for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He rushed for 418 yards and three scores.

2023 salary and cap number

He has a fully guaranteed $2 million salary. He received a $36 million option bonus and $1 million in workout bonuses. His cap hit in 2023 is just over $16 million.

Questions and challenges for 2023

The biggest questions facing Murray are when he will return from his torn ACL, how will he play and how will he look in a new offense.

He has a goal to return in Week 1, but sometime in the second month of the season would be a more reasonable guess.

Roster outlook in 2023

Murray’s spot on the roster is unquestioned. He is the starting quarterback when healthy. The only thing that might affect his roster status is whether he begins the season on short-term injured reserve or on PUP (physically unable to perform list).

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire