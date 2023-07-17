Cardinals training camp roster review: QB Jeff Driskel

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

We continue with quarterback Jeff Driskel.

2022 season, career background

Driskel is a new addition to the Cardinals, signing before the offseason program started.

He played last season for the Houston Texans. He played in seven games, starting two. He completed 14-of-20 passes for the season for 70 yards and a touchdown.

He spent two seasons with the Texans. Before that, he spent a season each with the Bengals, Lions and Broncos.

He is 1-9 as a starter in his career.

Salary, cap hit

Driskel signed a completely non-guaranteed contract that will pay him $1.08 million if he makes the roster. He did not get a signing bonus. His cap hit will be $940K if he makes the team.

Questions and challenges, roster outlook

Driskel appears to be the least likely quarterback to make the roster. He was added because Kyler Murray could not practice and Colt McCoy was limited to start the offseason program.

Since he was signed, the Cardinals drafted quarterback Clayton Tune in the fifth round.

He will battle just to be the final quarterback on the roster.

