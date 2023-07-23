Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Brandon Smith

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Brandon Smith.

Background

The Cardinals signed Smith to the roster back in June. He is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds. He went undrafted out of Iowa in 2021 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. He spent the last two seasons on the Cowboys’ practice squad.

In four seasons at Iowa, he caught 91 passes for 1,041 yards and nine touchdowns.

He has some explosive athletic traits (39-inch vertical, 130-inch broad jump) but does not have elite straight-line speed (4.64-second 40).

2023 salary, cap hit

Smith signed a one-year minimum deal worth $750,000 in salary for 2023. He got no signing bonus and none of his salary is guaranteed. His cap hit equals his salary if he makes the team.

Roster outlook

Smith is one of the last players to be added to the roster, making him one of the most likely to get cut.

Four roster spots feel already set at receiver (Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Michael Wilson) and another feels pretty certain (Greg Dortch). Smith is a longshot for any potential sixth spot. The practice squad is an option but guaranteed money for undrafted rookie Daniel Arias giveshim a leg up.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire