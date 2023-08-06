Cardinals training camp roster preview: LB Kyzir White

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is LB Kyzir White.

Background

White joins the Cardinals after four seasons with the Chargers and one with the Eagles.

He was drafted in the fourth round in 2018 out of West Virginia. He was a defensive back in college.

After a season in the NFL, he transitioned to linebacker. His production increased each season until in 2021, he had 144 tackles, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups.

He signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and was solid. He had 110 tackles, 1.5 sacks and seven pass breakups.

After a season he signed with the Cardinals, following Jonathan Gannon.

2023 salary, cap hit

White joined the Cardinals on a two-year, $10 million contract.

He received $3.5 million in a signing bonus and will make a fully guaranteed $1.5 million salary in 2023.

His cap hit for the coming season will be $3.25 million.

Roster outlook

White is not only a lock to make the roster, he is also the Cardinals’ No. 1 starter at inside linebacker. He will likely be the one relaying defensive calls.

He will be a critical part of the Cardinals’ defense in 2023.

