Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Pat Elflein

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Pat Elflein.

Background, 2022

Elflein was signed during the first week of training camp.

He was drafted in the third round in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings and has started 64 of 65 games played at center and left guard.

He played for the Vikings, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

Health has been an issue. He has never played a full season and has just 22 games played in the last three seasons.

2023 salary, cap hit

Elflein got a one-year deal worth $1.08 million, the league minimum. He got $25,000 to sign and will get a $45,000 roster bonus if he makes the final roster.

His cap hit will be $1.01 million.

Roster outlook

Elflein is immediately the most experienced center on the roster. Hjalte Froholdt, now running with the first-team offense at center, has four NFL games at center. Elflein is the only other player with games at center.

He might end up being the team’s starting center. He also might win the job at left guard. He might end up being a backup swing center/guard.

He certainly doesn’t have a guaranteed spot on the roster but has a decent shot, depending on how well Froholdt plays in the preseason.

