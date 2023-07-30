Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Jackson Barton

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Jackson Barton

Background

Barton was signed by the Cardinals in April.

The 6-7, 302-lb tackle was drafted originally by the Indianapolis Colts in the seventh round in 2019.

Cardinals offensive line coach Klayton Adams was on the Colts’ staff then.

From 2019-2021, he was on the Colts practice squad and the active rosters of the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs, although he did not appear in any game.

He spent the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.

He has appeared in eight games, logging seven total offensive snaps and 26 on special teams.

2023 salary, cap hit

He has a one-year deal with the Cardinals worth the league minimum. His salary is scheduled to be $1.08 million but his contract qualifies for cap relief and will only count $940,000 against the cap if he makes the team.

He has no guarantees in his contract.

Roster outlook

Barton is a long shot to make the team. The Cardinals already have D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones as quality tackles. Even then, it is going to be hard to keep both Beachum and Jones. Barton is behind them.

At best, he will be battling to show other teams he is worth signing, or he perhaps could find a spot on Arizona’s practice squad.

