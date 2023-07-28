Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Hjalte Froholdt

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Hjalte Froholdt.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background, 2022 season

The New England Patriots drafted Froholdt in the fourth round in 2019 out of Arkansas.

He spent his rookie season on injured reserve and then appeared in six games in 2020, playing in 61 offensive snaps.

He spent part of 2020 with the Houston Texans, didn’t play, was on the practice squad for Houston when the Cleveland Browns signed him in October.

Last season, he played the entire season, appearing in all 17 games. He started four games at center and two at guard.

2023 salary, cap hit

Froholdt signed a two-year deal with the Cardinals this offseason as a free agent, worth $4.6 million.

He got a $1.1 million signing bonus and will earn a fully guaranteed $1.01 million salary in 2023. He can also make up to $255,000 in per-game active roster bonuses.

His cap hit this season will be as much as $1.82 million.

He will make $1.98 million in 2024.

Roster outlook

Right now, Froholdt is the Cardinals’ starting center, although the signing of veteran Pat Elflein might change that. But if he isn’t the starter, he still seems like a lock for the roster.

His 2023 salary is fully guaranteed and he has gotten all the first-team snaps at center so far this offseason and in training camp.

So while he is basically a lock for the final roster, he seems like the favorite to win the starting job, at least for now.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire