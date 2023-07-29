Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Josh Jones

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Josh Jones.

Background, 2022 season

Jones was a third-round selection of the Cardinals in 2020 and enters the final year of his rookie contract. In three seasons, he has played in 47 games, starting 21 over the last two seasons at right tackle, right guard and left tackle.

Last season he became the starting left tackle after D.J. Humphries’ back injury ended his season and he played well.

In 2021, he played mostly right guard but struggled after a good start to the season.

2023 salary, cap hit

Jones earned a big raise in 2023. Because he played more than 40% of the Cardinals’ offensive snaps over his first three seasons. Instead of about $1.27 million, he earned a proven performance escalator, increasing his salary to more than $2.73 million.

HIs cap hit will be $3.01 million in 2023 before he becomes a free agent.

Roster outlook

Jones finds himself in an interesting situation.

Humphries is still the starting left tackle. Rookie Paris Johnson is tracking to be the starting right tackle. Kelvin Beachum, whose salary is completely guaranteed in 2023, was the starting right tackle and can play both tackle positions as well like Jones.

Some have suggested perhaps he could play left guard, but the Cardinals signed veterans Elijah Wilkinson and Dennis Daley to contracts with guaranteed salaries in 2023. They have returning guards and drafted one.

One would think there is a place on the roster for Jones, but the numbers will make it hard. He basically must beat out Beachum for the backup swing position, and even then, because Beachum’s salary is guaranteed, Jones might be the odd man out.

He is, though, a player who could have trade value as a young capable tackle.

It feels like the roster decision will come down to him or Beachum and the loser could be traded.

