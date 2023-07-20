Cardinals training camp roster preview: RB Ty’Son Williams

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is running back Ty’Son Williams.

2022 season

Williams spent most of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad but did get a little playing time.

He appeared in one game for Arizona, catching one pass for five yards.

He spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 185 yards and a score.

He has 160 career offensive snaps (two last season) and 45 on special teams (five last season).

2023 salary and cap hit

He was under contract for 2023 and will make $870.000 in salary this season. Ht cap hit is the same and none of the money is guaranteed.

Questions and challenges for 2023; roster outlook

Williams is an unknown, really. He is six feet tall and 220 pounds.

Because the running back room is thin on proven production — James Conner is the only one proven in the NFL — Williams as good a chance to make the roster as anyone. There will be an open competition for the primary backup job on offense.

