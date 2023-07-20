Cardinals training camp roster preview: RB Corey Clement

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is running back Corey Clement.

2022 season

Clement was a midseason addition last year for the Cardinals after running back Jonathan Ward got hurt.

He appeared in nine games, starting one, and had 15 carries for 55 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 54 yards.

He played 73 snaps on offense and 102 on special teams.

Prior to his half season with the Cardinals, he spent a year with the Dallas Cowboys after four years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He re-signed with the Cardinals in the offseason on a one-year deal.

2023 salary and cap hit

He has a one-year non-guaranteed deal worth the league minimum — $1.08 million. His cap hit will only be $940,000, as his contract qualifies for cap relief as a veteran.

Questions and challenges for 2023; roster outlook

Clement is not a lock to make the roster but he is the most accomplished special teams player in the room and already has experience with special teams coach and assistant head coach Jeff Rodgers.

He has produced in the running game before with 580 yards over his first two seasons in the league.

But the big question is which back will be James Conner’s primary backup.

As of now. he seems likely to make the roster.

