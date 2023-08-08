Cardinals training camp roster preview: LB Krys Barnes

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is LB Krys Barnes.

Background, 2022 season

Barnes spent the last three years with the Green Bay Packers. He signed with them in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of UCLA.

He jumped right into the starting lineup.

In two seasons, he started 23 of 29 games for Green Bay. He logged 80 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble as a rookie.

In 2021, he had 81 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, four pass breakups and four fumble recoveries.

Injuries limited him to only six games and one start last season before he became a free agent.

2023 salary, cap hit

Barnes got a small, one-year deal. He got $25,000 to sign and will make $1.01 million in guaranteed salary.

His cap hit will be $1.04 million.

Roster outlook

Barnes begins the preseason atop the depth chart at linebacker alongside Kyzir White. He and Josh Woods are battling for the starting job.

Even if he doesn’t win it, it would appear he is likely to make the roster still.

