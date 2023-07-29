Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Paris Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Paris Johnson.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background

Johnson is the Cardinals’ top draft pick this year, selected in the first round sixth overall.

He was a starter for the last two seasons at Ohio State. He played right guard in 2021 and left tackle in 2022.

Many considered him the top offensive lineman in the draft.

He is the player Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray wanted the team to select in the first round.

Contract situation

Johnson got a four-year, fully guaranteed contract with a team option for a fifth year, as is customary for first-round draft picks.

It is a four-year deal worth $28.1 million.

He got a $17.4 million signing bonus and will make $750,000 in salary this season. His cap hit is $5.1 million.

Roster outlook

Johnson is a lock to make the team as a first-round pick. The question is what role he will have.

At the start of training camp, he is playing right tackle with the first-team offense. He has practiced at tackle all offseason.

He will likely be a starter.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire