Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Dennis Daley

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Dennis Daley.

Background, 2022 season

Daley enters his first season with the Cardinals. He will be 27 this season.

He was drafted in the sixth round in 2019 by the Carolina Panthers.

He spent three seasons with the Panthers, appearing in 34 games, starting 21 at both tackle and guard.

In 2022, he started 15 games at left tackle for the Tennessee Titans, playing in all 17 games, replacing Taylor Lewan after he was lost for the season with an injury.

2023 salary, cap hit

Daley signed a two-year contract this offseason as a free agent with the Cardinals.

The contract is worth $3.2 million.

He was paid a $350,000 signing bonus and will make $1.25 million in salary in 2023. $400,000 of that salary is fully guaranteed. His 2023 cap hit will be $1.43 million.

Roster outlook

Daley is competing for a starting job at left guard with fellow free agent addition Elijah Wilkinson.

His versatility and his two-year deal with $400,000 in guaranteed salary in 2023 suggest that he is fairly close to a lock for the roster.

If he doesn’t win the starting job, he will likely be the team’s main versatile guard-tackle backup and will probably be active for every game.

