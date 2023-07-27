Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL D.J. Humphries

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tackle D.J. Humphries.

2022 season

Humphries had a very good start to 2022. He played in eight games and did not allow a sack. However, for the first time since 2018, he got hurt and missed games. He missed the rest of the season with a back injury.

He missed a game in 2021 with COVID but it was the first injury-related missed game since 2018.

He enters his eighth NFL season, all with the Cardinals.

2023 salary, cap hit

Humphries enters the second year of his four-year contract extension. He will make $5.5 million in salary this season after having gotten an $8 million bonus in the offseason. He can earn up to $255,000 in roster bonuses for being active on game days.

Per Over the Cap, his cap number is scheduled to be more than $12.5 million.

Questions and challenges

Humphries, now 29 and turning 30 in December, now is a player who has had back issues. Those don’t tend to disappear.

He avoided surgery so hopefully he can stay healthy as he did for three years before last season.

He also is at a crossroads with his contract after 2023. He has no guaranteed money left on his deal after this season, so the Cardinals can move on from him, and they drafted tackle Paris Johnson sixth overall, a player who could presumably replace him.

His play has not really slipped but he is getting older and the Cardinals are looking to the future.

Roster outlook

Humphries is a lock to make the team and is cemented into the starting lineup at left tackle, at least for one more year. He is a team leader.

While he still must play at a high level, but there is no fear that he will not make the team or being the starting lineup if he is healthy.

