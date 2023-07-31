Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Eric Banks

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Eric Banks.

Background

Banks joined the Cardinals last season, getting signed to the practice squad. He got to play in one game for Arizona in 2022. He had one tackle in 14 defensive snaps.

He entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of UTSA. He signed originally with the Los Angeles Rams, spent time on their practice squad and spent time with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2021, he appeared in one game for the Chargers and had one tackle.

After last season, the Cardinals signed him to a futures deal.

2023 salary, cap hit

He will make $940,000 if he makes the final roster. He has no guaranteed salary. His cap hit will equal what he is paid in salary.

Roster outlook

Banks is one of the many defensive linemen who are neither favorites to make the team nor are considered unlikely to make the roster.

The talent in the room on the roster is inexperienced and young for the most part.

Until we see playing time and performance in the preseason, he will be, along with pretty much the entire D-line, firmly in the mix to make the team.

