Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Elijah Wilkinson

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Elijah Wilkinson.

Background, 2022 season

Wilkinson is a 28-year-old tackle-guard entering his seventh NFL season.

He made the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie back in 2017 and spent four years there. He played a season for the Chicago Bears and was with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022.

Last season, he played in and started nine games at guard.

He has 36 career starts in 67 NFL games.

All 574 of the offensive snaps he played last season were at left guard.

2023 salary, cap hit

Wilkinson signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract this offseason.

He will make the league minimum of $1.08 million in salary. He was paid a signing bonus of $152,500 and $940,000 of his 2023 salary is fully guaranteed.

His contract qualifies for some cap relief so while he is scheduled to be paid $1.23 million in cash, his cap hit will be only $1.09 million.

Roster outlook

Wilkinson ended the offseason program and opened training camp as the first-team left guard.

His almost fully guaranteed salary in 2023 suggests that he is likely a lock to make the final roster. He is in a competition to win the starting left guard job.

He is very likely going to make the team and perhaps should be considered the favorite to win the starting job.

