Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Ben Stille

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Ben Stille.

Background

Stille joined the Cardinals in May on a waiver claim. He was released by the Cleveland Browns.

He signed with the Miami Dolphins last year as an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska.

He spent time on Miamis’ practice squad and played a few games. The Browns signed him from Miami’s practice squad.

He appeared in seven total games and logged five assisted tackles and a quarterback hit in 84 total defensive snaps.

2023 salary, cap hit

Stille will make $870,000 in non-guaranteed salary in 2023 if he makes the team. His cap hit will equal his salary.

Roster outlook

Stille has gotten a few first-team practice snaps on defense, but it is tough to say how good his chances are of making the team.

The entire defensive line room is up for grabs with maybe two guys likely to make the team.

Stille is in the mix with a whole bunch of other guys. It is tough to say whether he is likely or unlikely to make the team, based on the guys they have on the team right now.

