Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Jonathan Ledbetter

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Jonathan Ledbetter.

Background, 2022 season

Ledbetter had a bit of a small breakout season in 2022 for the Cardinals. He had the first extended playing time of his career. He appeared in 14 games, had 22 tackles and a sack.

He entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Georgia and signed with the Miami Dolphins. He played in one game for the Dolphins.

The Cardinals signed him in 2021 and he appeared in one game. He started last season on the practice squad.

2023 salary, cap hit

He will make $870,000 in salary this season. He has no guarantees His cap hit will equal his salary in 2023 if he makes the team.

Roster outlook

The defensive line appears to be a wide-open roster battle to make the team. Carlos Watkins and L.J. Collier might be the closest things to a lock for the roster, but Ledbetter is firmly in the mix to make the team.

