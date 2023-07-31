Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL L.J. Collier

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL L.J. Collier.

Background

Collier was drafted in the first round by the Seattle Seahawks out of TCU in 2019. Touted as a great pass rusher, he has struggled with production and availability.

He has only three career sacks in four seasons. His only season as a starter was in 2020, when he started all 16 games and had three sacks and 22 tackles.

2023 salary, cap hit

Collier signed a one-year deal to join the Cardinals this offseason.

It is a low-risk signing. He will make $1.08 million in salary. He got $76,250 in a signing bonus and will earn another $76,250 as a roster bonus if makes the final roster.

His cap hit in 2023 will be $1.02 million.

Roster outlook

Collier is not playing the edge here and that should help his production. He is currently getting first-team reps on defense.

Because of the thin talent on the defensive line on the roster, he is likely to make the team, but I would not say he is a lock.

