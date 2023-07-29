Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Kelvin Beachum.

Background and 2022 season

Beachum is a longtime NFL veteran starting offensive lineman. He was the Cardinals’ starting right tackle for the third consecutive year in 2022, his 11th NFL season.

He played in and started every game last season. He was the only offensive player to start all 17 games for the Cardinals in 2022. He even started at left tackle in the season finale, something he hadn’t done since signing with the Cardinals in 2020.

2023 salary, cap hit

Beachum, now 34 years old, was a free agent but re-signed with the team on a two-year deal worth $5.15 million.

He received a signing bonus of nearly $2.1 million.

He will receive a fully guaranteed salary of almost $1.17 million. He can also earn up to $340,000 in roster bonuses — $20,000 per game he is active.

His cap hit in 2023 will be $2.55 million.

In 2024, is scheduled to earn $1.21 million with up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Roster outlook

When he was re-signed, it appeared he would be the team’s starting right tackle again. However, the selection of tackle Paris Johnson in the first round appears to have changed those plans.

Beachum’s offseason comments about quarterback Kyler Murray were not well received by some.

However, because of his contract, it appears he is a lock for the roster, as his salary is fully guaranteed. Even if he is not the starting right tackle, he still can be a valuable lineman on the team because he can play and start capably at either tackle position.

At this point, it would be a surprise if he starts even though he will be allowed to compete for the job, but it should not be a surprise if he makes the team.

