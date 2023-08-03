Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Rashard Lawrence

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Rashard Lawrence.

Background, 2022

Lawrence has been with the Cardinals for three seasons as he was drafted in the fourth round in 2020 out of LSU.

He has played well when he has played. The problem has been injuries. He has been on injured reserve in each of the first three seasons in his career.

Last year, he played in only five games, picking up 10 tackles and a forced fumble.

2023 salary, cap hit

Now in the final year of his rookie deal, he will earn $1.01 million in salary. His cap hit will be $1.18 million.

Roster outlook

Lawrence is certainly in the mix to make the team. He has gotten first-team defensive snaps in training camp so far.

