Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Will Hernandez

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Will Hernandez.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background and 2022

Hernandez played for the Cardinals in 2022. He signed on a one-year deal with the Cardinals after four seasons with the New York Giants, who drafted him in the second round in 2018.

He was a solid addition, starting at right guard. However, he missed four games on injured reserve with a pectoral strain.

He re-signed this offseason.

2023 salary, cap hit

He signed a two-year deal to return to the Cardinals worth $8.9 million.

He got $2.5 million to sign and will make a fully guaranteed $2 million salary in 2023. He can also earn up to $425,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. His cap hit this coming season will be as much as almost $3.68 million.

In 2024, his salary goes up to $3.15 million, although none of it is guaranteed, and he can make up to $425,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

Roster outlook

Hernandez is a solid interior blocker. He is a lock to make the team and is slated to be the Cardinals’ starting right guard. Barring injury, he is expected to be a key part of the offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire