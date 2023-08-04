Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Carlos Watkins

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Carlos Watkins.

Background, 2022

Watkins enters his first season with the Cardinals but is no stranger to the NFL.

He has played six seasons in the NFL already. He was drafted in the fourth round in 2017 by the Houston Texans and played for them for four seasons. He spent the last two years with the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2022, he played in 12 games, starting four, and he had 26 tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

He is an established veteran rotational player in the NFL.

2023 salary, cap hit

Watkins signed a one-year contract worth up to $1.67 million. He will make $1.08 million in salary. He got $250,000 to sign and can make up to $340,000 in per-game roster bonuses.

His cap hit will be up to $1.67 million.

Roster outlook

Watkins, though a veteran journeyman, is the most accomplished defensive lineman on the roster. He is probably as close to a lock to make the team as there is at the position without actually being a lock.

He is likely going to be a starter and could play the most defensive snaps among the interior defenders on the team.

