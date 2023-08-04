Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Dante Stills

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Dante Stills.

Background

The Cardinals selected Stills in the sixth round in the 2023 draft out of West Virginia.

He was one of the most athletic defensive linemen in the draft.

In five seasons for Mountaineers, he piled up 137 tackles, 53 tackles for loss and 24.5 sacks.

2023 salary, cap hit

Still signed his four-year rookie deal, worth a total of $3.97 million.

He got a little more than $133,000 in a signing bonus and will make the league minimum of $750,000. None of his salary is guaranteed.

He will have a cap hit of a little more than $783,000.

Roster outlook

Still is certainly in the mix but he is not a lock to make the team.

In an interesting wrinkle, he has gotten practice reps during training camp at outside linebacker as an edge defender.

Being a drafted this year, he will get extra consideration.

