Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Jacob Slade

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Jacob Slade.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background

Slade is an undrafted rookie the Cardinals signed out of Michigan State.

He played four seasons for the Spartans and totaled 86 tackles, four sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss.

2023 salary, cap hit

When the Cardinals signed Slade, they guaranteed him a total of $200,000 this year. He was paid a $20,000 signing bonus and $180,000 of his $750,000 salary is fully guaranteed.

His cap hit, if he makes the team, will be almost $757,000.

Roster outlook

Slade’s guarantees seem to suggest he probably will at least have a spot on the practice squad if he doesn’t make the final roster.

Because of the overall inexperience and youth of the defensive linemen on the roster, Slade is basically in the mix. No one in the room is really considered a long shot.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire