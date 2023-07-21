Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Rondale Moore

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Rondale Moore.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2022 season

Moore, in his second season, suffered a myriad of injuries. He played in only eight games, dealing with hamstring and finger injuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He caught 41 passes for 414 yards and a touchdown.

There were questions and criticisms for how he was used. An incredibly fast player who can get past defenders, he was mostly used horizontally, at or near the line of scrimmage.

2023 salary, cap hit

He will make nearly $1.3 million in 2023, his third season in the league. He has no more guaranteed money in his contract.

His cap hit in 2023 will be $1.89 million.

Questions, challenges

There are two main questions about Moore entering 2023.

One is about durability. He had a history of leg injuries in college and has missed 12 games in two seasons so far.

Advertisement

The team invested heavily in its football performance with more strength and conditioning coaches and one coach, Buddy Morris, previous the S&C coordinator, is dedicated to recovery.

The other question is about his usage. Head coach Jonathan Gannon was caught on camera conversing with Moore not long after suggesting there would be far more deep throws to him.

Roster outlook

There really is no question about whether he will make the roster. He is expected to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver in the offense. He should be an important and integral part of the offense.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire