Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Leki Fotu

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Leki Fotu.

Background, 2022 season

Fotu enters his fourth season with the Cardinals. Last season, he played in all 17 games, starting nine. He had 31 tackles, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits, playing 499 defensive snaps (45% of the Cardinals’ total defensive snaps).

He was a fourth-round pick in 2020 out of Utah. His role and playing time have increased each season but he has not yet taken the next step in terms of defensive production.

2023 salary, cap hit

His salary in 2023 will be $1.01 million. With his signing bonus proration, his cap hit will be $1.2 million.

Roster outlook

After three years of seemingly being a lock for the roster, Fotu finds himself on the roster bubble. He was not drafted by this front office or coaching staff so he will have to prove himself to the new staff.

However, he has a decent shot at making the team, considering the overall talent of the room. No one is really a lock for the roster except for maybe Carlos Watkins. So while he is on the roster bubble, he is certainly in the mix.

