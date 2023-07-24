Cardinals training camp roster preview: TE Bernhard Seikovits

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tight end Bernhard Seikovits.

Background

Seikovits joined the Cardinals in 2021 through the league’s international pathway program, giving the Cardinals an offseason roster exemption for him for three seasons and an extra practice squad spot.

He spent the last two seasons on the practice squad, unable to be elevated or signed to the active roster as part of his development.

He enters his third year hoping to earn a roster spot.

2023 salary, cap hit

Seikovits is scheduled to make $750,000 in salary if he makes the final roster and that will be his cap hit. He has no guarantees in his contract.

Roster outlook

Seikovits could spend another year on the practice squad with an exemption, making him ineligible to be signed or elevated to the active roster.

However, he would like to do more than that.

The tight end room has two roster locks with Zach Ertz and Trey McBride. The rest of the players on the roster are unproven young players, so Seikovits has as good a chance as any of them to make the team either as a third or fourth tight end, if they choose to carry four on the roster.

He is perhaps a slight longshot because he originally joined the team under a different front office and coaching staff, he should at least find himself on the practice squad for one more season.

