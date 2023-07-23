Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Brian Cobbs

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Brian Cobbs.

Background

Cobbs was signed as an undrafted rookie this offseason, but he was not one of the original rookie free agents. He was signed on May 18.

He is 6-foot-1 and 206 pounds.

He played collegiately for Utah State in 2022 after four seasons with Maryland.

He had 76 receptions for 923 yards and five touchdowns for the Aggies in 2022.

He had a total of 59 receptions for 880 yards and two scores in four seasons for the Terrapins.

He does not have great speed, running the 40 in 4.71 seconds at his pro day.

2023 salary, cap hit

He signed a three-year, non-guaranteed standard rookie deal for undrafted free agents. He did not get any signing bonus. He will make $750,000 in 2023 if he makes the team and that will be his cap hit.

Roster outlook

Cobbs is a long shot to make the squad. He was the last man added, making it likely he will be one of the first guys cut unless he makes an impression early.

He doesn’t have great length and doesn’t have good speed. The only way he can catch on is being a stud special teams player.

