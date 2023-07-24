Cardinals training camp roster preview: TE Chris Pierce

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tight end Chris Pierce.

Background

Pierce signed with the Cardinals in 2022 as an undrafted rookie out of Vanderbilt. He is 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. He spent part of last season on the practice squad and was re-signed to a futures deal this year.

He played receiver in college. In his college career, he had 109 receptions for 1,398 yards and nine touchdowns. His final season in 2021, he had 57 catches for 654 yards and two scores.

2023 salary, cap hit

Pierce signed a one-year deal that will pay him the league minimum of $750,000 in 2023. There was no signing bonus and there are no guarantees. If he makes the team, his cap hit will equal his salary.

Roster outlook

Pierce is part of a tight end room that includes two locks for the team in Zach Ertz and Trey McBride and the rest are unproven young players in the NFL.

Pierce was not originally signed by this front office or coaching staff, so he might be a little lower on the depth chart than the undrafted rookies they signed this year and gave guaranteed money to.

Pierce is definitely not a lock but he is also not necessarily a long shot to make the team. However, he probably is a longer shot than some of the other young guys.

