Cardinals training camp roster preview: DL Kevin Strong

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is DL Kevin Strong.

Background, 2022 season

Strong has been in the league since 2019 when he signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie out of UTSA.

He spent 2019, 2020 and part of 2021 with the Lions before the Titans signed him.

Before 2022, he played in 20 games.

Last year, he played in 16 games for the Titans, collecting 23 tackles and two pass breakups.

2023 salary, cap hit

Strong signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals this offseason. His salary will be $1.08 million. He received a signing bonus of $76,250. He also $76,250 in guaranteed salary this season.

His cap hit will be $1.02 million.

Roster outlook

Strong is one of the more experienced players among the defensive linemen on the Cardinals’ roster but he isn’t a lock to make the team.

He, like most at the position on the roster, is simply in the mix. He perhaps has an edge over some players, but probably not. It will come down to practices and the preseason.

