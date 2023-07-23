Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Andre Baccellia

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Andre Baccellia.

2022, background

Baccellia is a guy who has stuck around for two years, mostly on the practice squad. The speedy 5-10, 175-pound wideout got play in 2022, appearing in eight games. He had seven catches for 45 yards.

He was a Kliff Kingsbury guy.

2023 salary, cap hit

Baccellia will make the league minimum in 2023, $870,000. He has no guaranteed money in his contract and his cap hit is equal to his salary.

Questions and challenges; roster outlook

Baccellia was a fit in the previous offense. will he be a fit in this scheme?

The Cardinals have been adding taller receivers. Baccellia is of the same build as Holywood Brown, Rondale Moore and Greg Dortch.

He is a longshot to make the team. He has gotten work in the return game but has yet to return a punt or kick in the NFL and didn’t do it in college either.

With three other short receivers (Brown, Moore, Dortch) likely to make the team, it just doesn’t seem feasible to keep him, too. The practice squad is an option but he will have to prove himself as one of the new coaches’ guys.

