Cardinals training camp roster preview: TE Joel Honigford

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tight end Joel Honigford.

Background

Honigford is an undrafted rookie the Cardinals signed out of Michigan.

He is a former offensive tackle who moved to tight end in 2021.

He is 6-foot-4 and 259 pounds.

He had one career catch and was not even targeted in the passing game in 2022.

2023 salary, cap hit

Honigford signed a three-year deal with the Cardinals. He will make $750,000 in salary, the league minimum, in 2023 if he makes the team.

He received a $10,000 signing bonus and $65,000 of his salary in 2023 is fully guaranteed. His cap hit will be a little more than $753,000.

Roster outlook

Because the tight end room is completely unproven in the NFL outside of Zach Ertz and Trey McBride, both of whom will be on the team, Honigford has as good a chance as anyone else in the room to make the final roster. If they keep four tight ends, his chances increase.

The fact that, as a former offensive lineman, he probably has a leg up on the other guys he is battling in blocking, he might have a slight edge for a blocking role.

