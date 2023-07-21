Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Hollywood Brown

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

2022 season

After three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens and his first career 1,000-yard season, who drafted him in the first round in 2019, Brown was traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Because of DeAndre Hopkins’ PED suspension to start the season, Brown was thrust into a No. 1 receiver role.

He was great but got injured in Week 6 and missed five weeks with a foot fracture.

He finished the season with a team-high 67 catches for 709 yards and three touchdowns.

2023 salary and cap hit

He is playing on the rookie fifth-year option. He will earn a fully guaranteed $13.4 million. That is his cap hit as well.

Questions and challenges

Brown enters a contract year in a new offense for the second year in a row.

The big question is twofold — can he stay healthy for a full season and can he be a true No. 1 receiver for a full season?

Because he is in a contract year, can he produce enough to earn a long-term deal?

Will the Cardinals give him an extension?

Roster outlook

Brown is a lock to make the roster. He is the best receiver on the team, has a fully guaranteed salary and is a good friend to quarterback Kyler Murray.

He will be a starter and should be the top producer in the passing game, provided he stays healthy.

