Cardinals training camp roster preview: WR Daniel Arias

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is receiver Daniel Arias.

Background

Arias is an undrafted rookie the Cardinals signed out of Colorado.

Arias is 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds. He has 9-inch hands, 33 1/4-in arms and a 79-inch wingspan.

His 40 times was 4.52 seconds. His 10-yard split was 1.58 seconds.

His three-cone was 7.09 seconds. His short shuttle was 4.27 seconds.

His vertical leap was 38 inches, his broad jump was 10-7 and he did nine bench press reps at 225 pounds.

He had 48 receptions for 750 yards and four TDs in his career while also excelling on special teams.

2023 salary, cap hit

Arias was a priority rookie free agent for the Cardinals. He got a $12,000 signing bonus and $75,000 of his 2023 salary is guaranteed. His rookie deal is three years.

He will make $750,000 in 2023 and his cap hit will be $754,000.

Questions and challenges; roster outlook

Arias will have to battle to make the team.

As with all rookies, he will have to match the NFL’s speed and find a niche.

His college play on special teams might earn him a spot but he will end up battling for what is probably the last receiver spot on the roster. The practice squad is also a good bet.

