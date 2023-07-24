Cardinals training camp roster preview: TE Noah Togiai

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tight end Noah Togiai.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background, 2022 season

Togiai was a free agent signing this offseason.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound tight end entered the team in 2020 as an undrafted rookie out of Oregon State. He played a season with the Indianapolis Colts, where Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was on the defensive staff.

He spent the last two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, where Gannon was defensive coordinator.

He has played in seven games in three seasons.

He does not have a catch in his career yet.

Last season, he played 12 offensive snaps and 11 on special teams, picking up a pair of special teams tackles.

2023 salary, cap hit

Togiai signed a one-year league-minimum deal with the Cardinals with no guaranteed money. He did not get a signing bonus. HIs 2023 salary is $870,00 and that is his cap hit.

Roster outlook

Togiai is not a lock for the final roster but in a tight end room with two locks and a bunch of unproven players, the fact he has spent the last three years on teams with Gannon suggests he might be the most likely to be the third or fourth tight end on the roster.

He will have to battle a pair of undrafted rookies the Cardinals committed guaranteed money to.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire