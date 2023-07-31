Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Badare Traore

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Badara Traore.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Background

Traore entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of LSU in 2020, signing originally with the Chicago Bears. He spent all that season on their practice squad.

He spent 2021 on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars, except for one game. He appeared in one game, logging one special teams snap.

He spent all last season on Arizona’s practice squad. He was elevated once and played one game, logging four special teams snaps.

He signed a futures deal to return to the Cardinals in January.

2023 salary, cap hit

He will make the league minimum, $750,000, in 2023 if he makes the team. That will be his cap hit as well.

Roster outlook

Traore is a long shot to make the team. He is one of the several players on the offseason roster who originally joined the team with another coaching staff and general manager.

With tackles D.J. Humphries, Paris Johnson, Kelvin Beachum and Josh Jones all the favorites to make the team, and it might be hard to keep both Beachum and Jones, Traore’s best hope is either the practice squad or another team liking what it sees in his game film in the preseason.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire