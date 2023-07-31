Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Lecitus Smith

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Lecitus Smith.

Background, 2022

Smith was drafted last year by the Cardinals out of Virginia Tech in the sixth round.

He practiced last offseason at center to potentially move him there.

In the regular season, he played in 10 games, starting twice at guard. He played in 209 offensive snaps and 37 on special teams.

2023 salary, cap hit

Smith is in Year 2 of his rookie deal.

He is scheduled to make $870,000 in salary and will carry a cap hit of $903,000 because of the proration of his $132,000 signing bonus last year.

Roster outlook

Smith is firmly on the roster bubble. He was not drafted by this coaching staff or front office.

The Cardinals drafted Jon Gaines, an athletic guard/center.

They signed veteran guards and veteran guard/centers.

He is currently not on even the second-team offense.

Preseason games will matter for him but he is likely going to get caught in a numbers game. Perhaps he returns on the practice squad but it is going to be tough for him to make the roster.

