Cardinals training camp roster preview: TE Trey McBride

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is tight end Trey McBride.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

2022 season

McBride was the Cardinals’ second-round draft pick in 2022, their top selection in the draft after using their first-round pick to trade for receiver Hollywood Brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On the season, he appeared in 16 games and caught 29 passes for 265 yards and a touchdown.

He played in 599 offensive snaps and another 167 on special teams.

He had only three receptions in his first nine games of the season. After fellow tight end Zach Ertz tore his ACL in Week 10, McBride had 26 catches in the final two months.

2023 salary, cap hit

McBride enters the second year of his rookie deal, worth $6.3 million over four years.

His second-year salary will be more than $991,000, all of it fully guaranteed. His cap hit in 2023 will be $1.43 million.

Questions, challenges for 2023

McBride’s progress late last season means there are much higher expectations in his second season. With Ertz coming off the torn ACL, he will need to be the best tight end on the roster until Ertz is fully healthy.

Advertisement

He made many assignment and blocking mistakes last season. He must improve on that.

The major challenge for him is to take the next steps in his development to show he is a starting-caliber tight end. He should be, by the end of the season, be among the better tight ends in the league and be known as one of the best young tight ends in the league.

Roster outlook

McBride is a lock to make the roster. He is slated to start and could be the No. 1 TE or at least the co-No. 1.

His fully guaranteed salary makes it pretty much impossible for him to be cut.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire