Cardinals training camp roster preview: OL Lachavious Simmons

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is OL Lachavious Simmons.

Background

Simmons was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round in 2020.

He has appeared in two NFL games and started one for the Bears in 2021 but has mostly been on practice squads.

Simmons spent most of last season on the Cardinals’ practice squad and was signed to a futures deal in January after the season.

2023 salary, cap hit

He is signed for two years. He will make $940,000 in salary if he makes the team. That will be his cap hit as well.

He has no guarantees in his contract.

Roster outlook

Simmons is a long shot to make the team. He was acquired by a different coaching staff and front office.

Sure, he could be a possible practice squad guy but he seems destined to be cut.

