Cardinals training camp roster preview: LB Josh Woods

The Arizona Cardinals open training camp at the end of this month, so we will do a roster review, highlighting each player currently on the roster, going over last season, their salary and cap number, questions they face and what their expected roster status will be.

Next up is LB Josh Woods.

Background, 2022 season

Woods spent the last four seasons in the NFL with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions. He entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland.

So far, in 54 games, he has played almost exclusively on special teams.

He has played 169 total defensive snaps and 928 special teams snaps in four seasons.

His career high in defensive snaps was 113 in 2021.

He joined the Cardinals this offseason.

2023 salary, cap hit

He signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals worth $1.232 million. He received $152,500 to sign and will earn $1.08 million in 2023.

$625,000 of his salary is fully guaranteed.

His cap hit in 2023 will be $1.09 million.

Roster outlook

Woods is more or less a lock for the roster as a special teamer because so much of his guaranteed salary.

But he is in a battle with Krys Barnes for the starting linebacker job next to Kyzir White.

He seems to perhaps have the edge for the starting job right now but will at least be an impact special teams player.

